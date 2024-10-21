Leaders assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hike during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 2, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. The first day consisted of an 18-mile hike to Copper Mountain, Colorado, followed by a 10-mile hike to Breckenridge the next day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8710160
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-LV856-1172
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HALE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT Trek-2-Brek [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.