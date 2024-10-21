2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hike during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 2, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. The first day consisted of an 18-mile hike to Copper Mountain, Colorado, followed by a 10-mile hike to Breckenridge the next day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)