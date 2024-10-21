2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

Col. Keith W. Benedict, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph C. Cobb, command sergeant major of the brigade, give a speech during the Trek-2-Brek event at the Soldier of the Summit statue, Oct. 3, 2024, in Breckenridge, Colorado. Benedict and Cobb reflected on the 3-day journey and recognized those who fought in the Battle of Kamdesh. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8710157
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-LV856-1212
|Resolution:
|6278x3924
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
