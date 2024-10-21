Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Trek-2-Brek [Image 5 of 7]

    2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

    BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Col. Keith W. Benedict, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph C. Cobb, command sergeant major of the brigade, give a speech during the Trek-2-Brek event at the Soldier of the Summit statue, Oct. 3, 2024, in Breckenridge, Colorado. Benedict and Cobb reflected on the 3-day journey and recognized those who fought in the Battle of Kamdesh. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 20:46
    Photo ID: 8710157
    VIRIN: 241003-A-LV856-1212
    Resolution: 6278x3924
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, US
    This work, 2SBCT Trek-2-Brek [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Breckenridge
    2SBCT
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Trek-2-Brek
    Soldier of the Summit

