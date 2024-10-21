2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

Leaders assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, place stones during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 3, 2024, at Breckenridge, Colorado. The stones were carried throughout the 3-day journey and were placed at the Soldier of the Summit statue, ending the journey and recognizing those who fought in the Battle of Kamdesh. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
