Staff Sgt. Chadley Simms, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado National Guard, teaches knot-tying to Col. Keith Benedict, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 1, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. 2SBCT leaders received knot-tying training to master figure-eight, follow-through, clove hitch, and bowline knots, as well as develop problem-solving, patience, and climbing safety skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8710150
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-LV856-1041
|Resolution:
|5868x3912
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HALE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT Trek-2-Brek [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.