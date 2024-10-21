2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Chadley Simms, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, Colorado National Guard, teaches knot-tying to Col. Keith Benedict, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 1, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. 2SBCT leaders received knot-tying training to master figure-eight, follow-through, clove hitch, and bowline knots, as well as develop problem-solving, patience, and climbing safety skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)