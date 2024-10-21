Leaders assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rock climb during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 1, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. Rock climbing enhanced the technical expertise and physical demands required for mountain warfare and validated 2SBCT leaders on the ability to operate in arduous conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:46
|Photo ID:
|8710156
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-LV856-1080
|Resolution:
|6533x4355
|Size:
|9.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HALE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT Trek-2-Brek [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.