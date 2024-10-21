2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rock climb during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 1, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. Rock climbing enhanced the technical expertise and physical demands required for mountain warfare and validated 2SBCT leaders on the ability to operate in arduous conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)