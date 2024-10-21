2SBCT Trek-2-Brek

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Lance Blyth, adjunct professor at the United States Air Force Academy, teaches leaders assigned to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during the Trek-2-Brek event, Oct. 1, 2024, at Camp Hale, Colorado. Blyth gave a history lesson on the background and importance of Camp Hale. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)