    CMSAF visits 51st FW [Image 6 of 6]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi participates in an interactive tour with the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Flosi visited the 51st Fighter Wing to gain insight on the well-being of Airmen and families, emphasizing the importance of supporting them to ensure the wing’s sustained readiness and role in upholding regional security in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    This work, CMSAF visits 51st FW [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

