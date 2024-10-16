Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits 51st FW [Image 3 of 6]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi participates in a hands-on brief with the 51st Security Forces Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Flosi highlighted the importance of enhancing sponsorship and continuity efforts at the 51st Fighter Wing to build trust and improve support for Airmen and their families, ensuring their well-being while strengthening the wing's operational effectiveness in defending the freedom of 51 million people in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

