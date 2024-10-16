CMSAF visits 51st FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi prepares to fly a drone at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Flosi visited the 51st Fighter Wing to engage with Airmen, families and support facilities, promoting innovative approaches to enhancing quality of life and mission effectiveness. His visit reinforced the commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration, ensuring both operational readiness and comprehensive support for the wing's personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)