CMSAF visits 51st FW

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi participates in a tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Flosi visited to inspire action-oriented Airmen to engage proactively, emphasizing that awareness and collaboration are essential for driving positive advancements at the 51st Fighter Wing and throughout the USAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)