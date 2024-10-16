Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits 51st FW [Image 1 of 6]

    CMSAF visits 51st FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi tours the 51st Medical Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Flosi's visit aimed to gain insight into the 51st Fighter Wing’s support systems for Airmen and families, highlighting key practices that strengthen the USAF’s mission in the Indo-Pacific theater and reinforcing Osan AB’s readiness to execute its critical “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 19:35
    Photo ID: 8703677
    VIRIN: 241017-F-OS908-2028
    Resolution: 3154x2329
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, CMSAF visits 51st FW [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    7th AF
    USAF
    Osan AB
    51st FW

