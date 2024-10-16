CMSAF visits 51st FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi tours the 51st Medical Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Flosi's visit aimed to gain insight into the 51st Fighter Wing’s support systems for Airmen and families, highlighting key practices that strengthen the USAF’s mission in the Indo-Pacific theater and reinforcing Osan AB’s readiness to execute its critical “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)