CMSAF visits 51st FW

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi receives a Super Squadron brief from members assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The Super Squadron initiative focuses on integrating and optimizing resources to improve mission effectiveness and readiness. This provides an opportunity for the peninsula to improve resource efficiency and enhance operational capabilities at the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)