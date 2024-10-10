RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dittmann, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems supervisor, uses a voltmeter to check the voltage of a digital airport surveillance radar (DASR) power supply, Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The DASR identifies aircraft and transmits their location to radar approach control, which relies on the radar to manage air traffic, and RAWS technicians routinely inspect it using test equipment to verify signal levels, power supplies, and overall functionality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)