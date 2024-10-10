RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Talon Rivera, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems journeyman calibrates a peak power analyzer to check radar signal strength, Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The digital airport surveillance radar (DASR) system identifies aircraft and transmits their location to air traffic controllers, enabling safe and efficient navigation across the region’s busy airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)