RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Dittmann, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems supervisor, reviews technical orders for the digital airport surveillance radar (DASR), Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The DASR identifies aircraft and transmits their location to radar approach control, which relies on the radar to manage air traffic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)