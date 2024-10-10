Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye [Image 1 of 5]

    RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Talon Rivera, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems journeyman, disconnects cables on the digital airport surveillance radar (DASR) tower ladder to verify signal readings, Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. These tests are part of regular maintenance to ensure that the radar provides precise data to air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 04:32
    Photo ID: 8701904
    VIRIN: 241010-F-JR630-1001
    Resolution: 5907x3935
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
    Incirlik
    Radar
    DASR
    RAWS
    39OSS

