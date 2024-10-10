RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Talon Rivera, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems journeyman, disconnects cables on the digital airport surveillance radar (DASR) tower ladder to verify signal readings, Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. These tests are part of regular maintenance to ensure that the radar provides precise data to air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)