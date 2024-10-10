RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Talon Rivera, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Talon Rivera, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems journeyman, performs a visual inspection of the digital airport surveillance radar (DASR) rotary joint to check for leaks and corrosion, Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Regular inspections are essential to maintaining the radar’s operational readiness and ensuring the safety and efficiency of regional air traffic control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano) see less | View Image Page

The Digital Airport Surveillance Radar (DASR) at Incirlik Air Base plays a vital role in ensuring airspace safety across the Adana and Mersin regions, providing critical air traffic control capabilities for both military and civilian operations.



The radar’s coverage extends 240 nautical miles covering Incirlik, Adana, Cukurova, and Hatay airports and allowing air traffic controllers to monitor aircraft movements within the region, safely.



“The DASR provides a command-and-control picture that ensures safe and efficient air traffic operations across the region,” said MSgt David Anderson, Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Section Chief. “It supports not just Incirlik’s military operations but also those of Turkish commercial airports, creating a joint-use system that’s critical to regional security.”



Incirlik’s DASR faces unique challenges due to its strategic location and limited support infrastructure. Unlike other bases, the radar system here operates in a more isolated environment, which emphasizes the importance of maintaining its operational readiness.



“This radar is part of a mosaic of systems that enhances NATO operations in the region,” Anderson explained. “We work closely with our Turkish counterparts to ensure that the DASR remains operational while minimizing downtime.”



The maintenance routine at Incirlik involves daily system checks, parameter verifications, and component servicing to ensure reliability. RAWS technicians perform these tasks diligently, knowing that air traffic controllers rely on the DASR’s data to manage aircraft safely.



“System availability is a delicate balance,” said SrA James Dittmann, RAWS Supervisor. “As the only system of its kind in this part of Türkiye, we coordinate closely with all stakeholders to schedule maintenance at times that minimize impact on the mission.”



Logistical challenges are part of the job, as essential parts and equipment often need to be sourced from outside Türkiye.



“It can be challenging to get the parts we need quickly,” Dittmann said. “But we follow the same procedures as the rest of the installation, ensuring that we have what we need to always keep the radar operational with minimal disruption.”



Although the DASR has built-in redundancy for critical systems, a backup radar located outside the immediate region provides additional coverage when needed.

“We practice risk management to ensure that even if DASR goes offline, air traffic safety remains intact,” Anderson said.



For the 39th Air Base Wing, the DASR’s role in airspace safety is indispensable.



“This system provides the situational awareness needed for our mission here,” Anderson said. “It ensures that NATO allies and civilian flights can operate within a safe environment, supporting thousands of passengers transiting through regional airports.”



Incirlik’s RAWS technicians work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring the DASR stays operational and upholding the integrity of regional airspace.