RAWS Ensures DASR Readiness in Türkiye

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Talon Rivera, 39th Operations Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems journeyman, performs a visual inspection of the digital airport surveillance radar (DASR) rotary joint to check for leaks and corrosion, Oct. 10, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. Regular inspections are essential to maintaining the radar’s operational readiness and ensuring the safety and efficiency of regional air traffic control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)