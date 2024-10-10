AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer address the moderator and members of the panel during the Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. This year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition theme is “Transforming for a Complex World”, focusing on Army modernization and restructuring efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Spraktes)