AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, addresses the moderator and members of the panel during the Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. The AUSA Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Spraktes)