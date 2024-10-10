Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat [Image 4 of 10]

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, addresses the moderator and members of the panel during the Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. The AUSA Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Spraktes)

    AUSA2024

