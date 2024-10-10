AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Volunteer Family of the Year, the Messenger family, receives gifts during the Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. The AUSA Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Spraktes)