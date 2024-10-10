Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat [Image 8 of 10]

    AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer address the moderator and members of the panel during the Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. This year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition theme is “Transforming for a Complex World”, focusing on Army modernization and restructuring efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Spraktes)

    This work, AUSA 2024 Army Senior Leader Fireside Chat [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

