Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Members from Team Mildenhall, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community gather in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The event aimed to facilitate interactions between new appointees and base leadership, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)