Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, greets David Flux, High Sheriff of Norfolk, before the start of a special event for Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The event aimed to facilitate interactions between new appointees and base leadership, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)