    Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.16.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    High Sheriffs, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, and Deputy Lieutenants from Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, along with along with Royal Air Force representatives and invited guests from the local community, visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024.

    They toured the bases as part of a familiarization visit to learn about Team Mildenhall and Liberty Wing mission sets and global impact.

    The High Sheriffs have a responsibility to uphold law and order to their county and support the crown and judiciary. Deputy Lieutenants are selected for their contributions to the local community and ability to represent the country. These appointed officials and play an important role in maintaining and growing the relationship between military bases and local community.

