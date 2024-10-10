Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Members from Team Mildenhall, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Members from Team Mildenhall, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community gather in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The event aimed to facilitate interactions between new appointees and base leadership, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

High Sheriffs, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, and Deputy Lieutenants from Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, along with along with Royal Air Force representatives and invited guests from the local community, visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024.



They toured the bases as part of a familiarization visit to learn about Team Mildenhall and Liberty Wing mission sets and global impact.



The High Sheriffs have a responsibility to uphold law and order to their county and support the crown and judiciary. Deputy Lieutenants are selected for their contributions to the local community and ability to represent the country. These appointed officials and play an important role in maintaining and growing the relationship between military bases and local community.