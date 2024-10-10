Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Rous, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, gives a speech to Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The guests also received a close-up look at a KC-135 Stratotanker, CV-22 Osprey, and MC-130 Commando II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)