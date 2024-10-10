Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants and High Sheriffs from Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, along with Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community, tour a CV-22 Osprey aircraft and chat with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron and 352nd Special Operations Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The high sheriffs and deputy lieutenants toured the base as part of a familiarization visit to learn about Team Mildenhall's mission sets and global impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)