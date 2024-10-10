Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit [Image 5 of 8]

    Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

    SUFFOLK, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants and High Sheriffs from Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, along with Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community, tour a CV-22 Osprey aircraft and chat with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron and 352nd Special Operations Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The high sheriffs and deputy lieutenants toured the base as part of a familiarization visit to learn about Team Mildenhall's mission sets and global impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    Stronger Together
    Bloody Hundredth
    352 Special Operations Wing
    ReaDy Culture

