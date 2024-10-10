Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and Emergency Management, chat with guests at a static display as part of a special event for Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The guests received a close-up look at a KC-135 Stratotanker, CV-22 Osprey, and MC-130 Commando II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
