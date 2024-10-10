175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

D.C. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Tijuana Hurston, emergency management specialist, 113th Civil Engineer Squadron, navigates simulated urban operations in the Region 3 Battlefield Experience Learning (R3BEL) exercise, a local training event that enhanced emergency readiness and response within a simulated deployment environment, at the Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, September 26, 2024. Teams responded to specific training scenarios in which airmen were expected to test their capabilities in the event of deployment emergency management challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)