Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

    GLEN ARM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Airman Faith Anderson, emergency management specialist, 175th Civil Engineer Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard Master Sgt. Ryan Hodges, emergency management specialist, 167th Civil Engineer Squadron, and D.C. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Adam Stanton, emergency management specialist, 113th Civil Engineer Squadron, practice field lab techniques during a staged chemical testing module, while participating in the Region 3 Battlefield Experience Learning (R3BEL) exercise, a local training event that enhanced emergency readiness and response within a simulated deployment environment, at the Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, September 26, 2024. Teams responded to specific training scenarios in which airmen were expected to test their capabilities in the event of deployment emergency management challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8698369
    VIRIN: 240926-Z-UO452-1172
    Resolution: 5873x3908
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: GLEN ARM, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    Maryland Air National Guard leads emergency management R3BEL exercise with local units
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Chemical
    Biological
    Radiological
    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download