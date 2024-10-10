175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

West Virginia Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Gideon Bragg, emergency management specialist, 130th Civil Engineer Squadron, and D.C. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Tijuana Hurston, emergency management specialist, 113th Civil Engineer Squadron, participate in a simulated CBRN cell for the Region 3 Battlefield Experience Learning (R3BEL) exercise, a local training event that enhanced emergency readiness and response within a simulated deployment environment, at the 70th Regiment Regional Training Institute, Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood, Maryland, September 26, 2024. Teams responded to specific training scenarios in which airmen were expected to test their capabilities in the event of deployment emergency management challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)