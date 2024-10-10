175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Airman Kennedy Adam, emergency management specialist, 175th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Pennsylvania Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Ryan Kambic, emergency management specialist, 193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, participate in a tactical training exercise in an urban operations simulated area for the Region 3 Battlefield Experience Learning (R3BEL) exercise, a local training event that enhanced emergency readiness and response within a simulated deployment environment, at the Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, September 25, 2024. Teams responded to specific training scenarios in which airmen were expected to test their capabilities in the event of deployment emergency management challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)