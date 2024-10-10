U.S. Air National Guard and Air Reserves members participate in a chemical testing lab module in the Region 3 Battlefield Experience Learning (R3BEL) exercise, a local training event that enhanced emergency readiness and response within a simulated deployment environment, at the Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, September 26, 2024. Teams responded to specific training scenarios in which airmen were expected to test their capabilities in the event of deployment emergency management challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 11:26
|Photo ID:
|8698363
|VIRIN:
|240926-Z-UO452-1164
|Resolution:
|4663x3103
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|GLEN ARM, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Sarah Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland
No keywords found.