175th Wing leads local emergency management exercise in Maryland

West Virginia Air National Guard Master Sgt. Ryan Hodges, emergency management specialist, 167th Civil Engineer Squadron, and D.C. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Adam Stanton, emergency management specialist, 113th Civil Engineer Squadron, practice field lab techniques during a staged chemical testing module while participating in the Region 3 Battlefield Experience Learning (R3BEL) exercise, a local training event that enhanced emergency readiness and response within a simulated deployment environment, at the Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, September 26, 2024. Teams responded to specific training scenarios in which airmen were expected to test their capabilities in the event of deployment emergency management challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)