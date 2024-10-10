Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Todd Hanks, right, the current deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured with Aviana Gutierrez, the deputy commander for the 599th Transportation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Towns, left, the senior enlisted leader for the 599th Trans Bde. at the change of responsibility ceremony welcoming Towns to the brigade Oct 11, 2023, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 20:22
    Photo ID: 8696231
    VIRIN: 231011-A-A5006-1111
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 505.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni
    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni
    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni
    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni
    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni
    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th TSC deputy commander inducted into Smithville Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Col. Todd Hanks
    Smithville School District Distinguished Alumni
    Smithville High School
    Rita Hanks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download