Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

Col. Todd Hanks, center, the deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured with Wayne Krueger, left, former coach, teacher and principal at Smithville High School and Mark Maus, Smithville superintendent, prior to Hanks' induction ceremony at Smithville High School in Smithville, Missouri Sept. 20, 2024. Hanks was inducted into the Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame for his continued dedicated military service. (Courtesy asset)