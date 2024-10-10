Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni [Image 4 of 6]

    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Todd Hanks, center, the deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured with Wayne Krueger, left, former coach, teacher and principal at Smithville High School and Mark Maus, Smithville superintendent, prior to Hanks' induction ceremony at Smithville High School in Smithville, Missouri Sept. 20, 2024. Hanks was inducted into the Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame for his continued dedicated military service. (Courtesy asset)

    8th TSC deputy commander inducted into Smithville Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame

