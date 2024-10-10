Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni [Image 1 of 6]

    Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

    IRAQ

    10.15.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Todd Hanks, left, the current deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured with Sgt. 1st Class Jon Horsager, center, the S4 noncommissioned officer-in-charge, and Capt. Chris Richards, right, commander, C Company (medical) stand for a photo in front of Victory Arch in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2003. At the time of the photo, Hanks was assigned as the Battalion S4 for the 125th FSB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. (Courtesy asset)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th TSC deputy commander inducted into Smithville Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame

