Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

Col. Todd Hanks, left, the current deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured with Sgt. 1st Class Jon Horsager, center, the S4 noncommissioned officer-in-charge, and Capt. Chris Richards, right, commander, C Company (medical) stand for a photo in front of Victory Arch in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2003. At the time of the photo, Hanks was assigned as the Battalion S4 for the 125th FSB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. (Courtesy asset)