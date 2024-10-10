Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Hanks, right, the deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured with his wife, Yvette Smith, during his induction into the Smithville School District Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame in Smithville, Missouri, Sept. 20, 2024. Hanks was the lone 2024 inductee into the Smithville School District Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. (Courtesy asset)