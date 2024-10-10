Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Hanks, the deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured scoring a basket during his senior year at Smithville High School in Smithville, Missouri, 1995. Hanks was inducted into the Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame Sept. 20, 2024, in Smithville, Missouri for his dedicated military service. (Courtesy asset)