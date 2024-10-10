Col. Todd Hanks, the deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured assuming command of the 528th Special Troops Battalion, 528th Sustainment Brigade, Special Operations (Airborne) during his change of command ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., May 2017. Hanks was inducted into the Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame Sept. 20, 2024, in Smithville, Missouri for his dedicated military service.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8696230
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-A5006-1111
|Resolution:
|1440x1029
|Size:
|109.17 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC deputy commander inducted into Smithville Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame
No keywords found.