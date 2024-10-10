Col. Todd Hanks inducted into Smithville High School distinguished alumni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Todd Hanks, the deputy commanding officer for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is pictured assuming command of the 528th Special Troops Battalion, 528th Sustainment Brigade, Special Operations (Airborne) during his change of command ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., May 2017. Hanks was inducted into the Smithville High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame Sept. 20, 2024, in Smithville, Missouri for his dedicated military service.