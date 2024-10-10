Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 11 of 11]

    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team took time to stop by critical points in Osceola County, that could potentially be impacted by flooding. The state of Florida is the sixth leading producer of beef cattle in the United States, and Osceola County is the leading producing county in Florida. Of the 518,180 acres of agriculture, 492,362 acres are used for ranching. Osceola County is also home to the largest ranch east of the Mississippi River. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8691921
    VIRIN: 241009-A-AZ289-9237
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    USACE
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

