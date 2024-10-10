Hurricane Milton Response 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team took time to stop by critical points in Osceola County, that could potentially be impacted by flooding. The state of Florida is the sixth leading producer of beef cattle in the United States, and Osceola County is the leading producing county in Florida. Of the 518,180 acres of agriculture, 492,362 acres are used for ranching. Osceola County is also home to the largest ranch east of the Mississippi River. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)