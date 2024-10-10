Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 5 of 11]

    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team member Thomas Spencer talk through the movement of Hurricane Milton across the State of Florida with the St. Cloud Fire Chief Jason Miller. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milton. 80 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected  reas. Additionally, 20 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed. #Milton24 (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

