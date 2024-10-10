Hurricane Milton Response 24

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, meets with Emergency Support Function-3 (ESF-3) Team Leader Mathew Kreski, and Oliver Berglund, Assistant Team Leader before Hurricane Milton's landfall on the State of Florida. ESFs are federal coordinating structures that group resources and capabilities into functional areas most frequently needed in a national response.(U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)
