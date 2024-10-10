Hurricane Milton Response 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, meets with FEMA's Branch 6 Director Tom Erickson and Robert Patterson, Assistant- Federal Coordinating Officer in Orlando before Hurricane Milton's landfall on the State of Florida. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)