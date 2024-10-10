Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and USACE Crisis Action Team member Thomas Spencer meet with Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demmings and Anthony Rios, Deputy Fire Chief as well as the Orange County Emergency Management team, before Hurricane Milton's landfall on the State of Florida. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8691916
    VIRIN: 241009-A-AZ289-9244
    Resolution: 4500x2821
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24
    Hurricane Milton Response 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    EmergencyResponse
    HurricaneMilton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download