U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District Crisis Action Team member Thomas Spencer is one of the many USACE volunteers working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane H lene. 208 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected reas. Additionally, 65 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 218 contractor personnel deployed. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)
This work, Hurricane Milton Response 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.