A collapsed roadway is shown on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8691347
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-RB580-1008
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE, FLORIDA, US
Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton [Image 8 of 8]