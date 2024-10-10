Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The main entrance to MacDill Air Force base is shown following Hurricane Milton Oct. 10, 2024, at MacDill AFB, Florida. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)