Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton

Damages are shown to the marina at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)
|10.10.2024
|10.10.2024 17:19
|8691346
|241010-F-RB580-1007
|4032x3024
|7.79 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|4
|0
