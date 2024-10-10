Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MacDill Air Force Base’s Hurricane Recovery Team assesses damage caused from Hurricane Milton at MacDill AFB, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)